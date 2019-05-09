Peterborough Downtown Farmers’ Market officially open for business

The Peterborough Downtown Farmers’ Market celebrated its opening day on Wednesday after the first market of 2019 was pushed back one week due to poor weather.

The market is celebrating its 22nd season.

Every year, a wide variety of local vendors gather to sell a range of products, including fruits and vegetables, prepared meals and baked goods.

The #Peterborough Downtown Farmers’ Market is open for business! Local vendors will be on Charlotte St. every Wednesday. More tonight on @CHEXNewswatch at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/KcMP3eBeRa — Katrina Squazzin (@katrinasquazzin) May 8, 2019

“Every dollar that you spend here is going to support a local person,” said Jillian Bishop, manager of the Peterborough Downtown Farmers’ Market. “It’s going to support a local farm family, bakers, chefs and restaurants in the area. It really helps build community and helps support the people that are working really hard to bring us the best and the most amazing food in our area.”

The prime growing season in Ontario lasts from May to October. Bishop says that it’s not off to the best start so far due to the cold and wet weather.

There was still lots of local produce to chose from at the first market of the season. However, there will be even more options available in the coming weeks.

“We don’t have strawberries yet,” said Bishop. “We don’t have tomatoes yet. We do have fresh spring greens. We have some horseradishes. We have some storage crops. It helps you learn what grows when in this area.”

The market will run every Wednesday until October.