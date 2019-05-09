Traffic
May 9, 2019 12:40 pm
Updated: May 9, 2019 12:55 pm

Downtown Edmonton intersection to close for 4 weeks amid LRT construction

By Online Supervisor  Global News

Starting on Friday, May 10, 2019, the intersection at 101 Street and 102 Avenue will be closed for approximately four weeks.

Wes Rosa, Global News
LRT construction is leading to yet another road closure in Edmonton.

Starting on Friday, the intersection at 101 Street and 102 Avenue will be closed for approximately four weeks, TransEd, the company in charge of the project, said in a media release Thursday.

The closure is needed to accommodate construction of rail bed and the laying of rail for the Valley Line LRT.

“This closure is part of a series of rolling closures throughout the summer at intersections along 102 Avenue,” TransEd said.

The latest closure comes amid other LRT-related headaches, including the complete closure of 95 Avenue.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s 95 Avenue to be closed for 2019 construction season

The closure of 95 Avenue between Connors Road and 85 Street began in late April and is meant to speed up completion of Valley Line work in the area.

The closure is scheduled to be in effect until the end of the 2019 construction season. TransEd said the complete closure will allow crews to get the work done a year faster than the existing timeline.

Stage 1 of the Valley Line LRT will connect downtown to Mill Woods. The line is expected to be operational in 2020, according to TransEd. However, a report presented to a city council committee last February stated the line was “trending late.”

READ MORE: Major Edmonton LRT maintenance will see station closed, service to NAIT suspended

TransEd admitted the Valley Line project was running behind schedule, but wouldn’t give a specific timeline. The company said it was looking at multiple options to try to get the LRT back on track.

TransEd is holding a media availability in Edmonton on Thursday morning to discuss the intersection closure.

