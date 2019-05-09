Windsor nurses accept new contract after 2-month strike

WINDSOR, Ont. – Nurses in Windsor, Ont., have voted to accept a new contract after a two-month strike.

The Ontario Nurses’ Association says in a statement that more than 80 nurse practitioners, public health nurses and registered practical nurses voted to accept the new contract Wednesday afternoon.

A statement from the association says the deal was reached with the help of a mediator, and still requires ratification from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The nurses have been on strike since March 8 to back demands for higher wages.

Union leaders told local media the deal reached on Tuesday provided a wage increase of four per cent over three years, along with some benefit improvements.

The ONA says nurses are expected to return to work either Friday or Monday, pending ratification by the employer.