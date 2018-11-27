Nurses reach tentative deal with Peterborough Public Health

Job action has been avoided as nurses have reached a tentative agreement with Peterborough Public Health.

In a release Tuesday morning, Peterborough Public Health says it reached the deal with the Ontario Nurses’ Association which was representing 31 nurses at the public health unit. The nurses serve more than 135,000 residents in the city, Peterborough County, along with Curve Lake and Hiawatha First Nations.

The union said they had been without a contract since October 2017.

A mediation session was held Monday. Both parties will need to ratify the agreement.

“With the success of last night’s mediation session, I am pleased to announce that pending ratification by both parties, we are hopeful that public health services in the community will not be disrupted,” stated Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, PPH’s medical officer of health.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The union says workload was a key issue.