Jonas Brothers documentary ‘Chasing Happiness’ to premiere in June

Not only are the Jonas Brothers set to embark on an extensive world tour later this year and release their first album in a decade, but they’ve just unveiled plans for a brand new documentary, entitled Chasing Happiness.

The announcement came on Wednesday night via YouTube, in which the trio Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, are seen together in an on-set dressing room exchanging banter with Amazon’s Alexa, before asking the A.I. when their documentary premieres.

“Alexa. Who is your favourite Jonas Brother?” asks Joe, 29. “I don’t have an opinion on that,” it responds. “Oh really?” asks Nick, 26. “Because Alexa, you look really, really beautiful today.”

“Thanks. You too. You’re beautiful, you’re beautiful, it’s true,” Alexa responds, referring to the James Blunt hit, You’re Beautiful.

Eventually, the brothers find out that Chasing Happiness premieres on June 4, exclusively through Amazon Prime Video.

READ MORE: Jonas Brothers add more dates to tour, including Canada

The John Lloyd Taylor-directed film is intended to capture a deeper insight into the Jonas family as they once struggled to make ends meet before becoming a household name across the globe.

Chasing Happiness features an abundance of never-before-seen footage from the early days of not only the brothers’ careers, but their lives as well.

It also documents their sudden hiatus in 2013, their adventures as solo artists and then their eventual rekindling as not only a band but as siblings again and what came to be the inspiration behind the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming album, Happiness Begins (2019).

Happiness Begins will be the first Jonas Brothers studio album since 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times.

Already, the group has released two chart-topping singles from the record, Cool and Sorry — the latter of which marked the official comeback of the Jonas Brothers

READ MORE: Rolling Stone launching its own music charts, taking on Billboard

The Happiness Begins world tour kicks off on Aug. 7 in Miami, Fla., and takes the boys throughout North America for 44 shows in 10 weeks.

The tour includes three Canadian shows — two in Toronto on Aug. 23 and 24, and one in Vancouver on Oct. 11.

Tickets for the Happiness Begins tour go on sale to the general public on May 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

Additional details and tour information can be found on the official Jonas Brothers website.

READ MORE: Jonas Brothers accused of copying Portugal. The Man’s ‘Feel It Still’

Happiness Begins is now available for pre-order. The album drops on June 7 — three days after the documentary release of Chasing Happiness.

‘Happiness Begins’ North American tour dates 2019

** All additional and Canadian dates are bolded **

Aug. 7 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Aug. 9 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Aug. 10 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Aug. 12 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Arena

Aug. 14 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Aug. 15 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 17 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Aug. 18 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 21 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 23 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 24 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena [NEW]

Aug. 27 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Aug. 29 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 30 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden [NEW]

Aug. 31 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 3 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 5 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

Sept. 7 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 8 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Sept. 10 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 13 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Sept. 14 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Sept. 16 — St. Paul, Mont. @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 17 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Sept. 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Sept. 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center [NEW]

Sept. 22 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Sept. 25 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 26 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Sept. 27 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Sept. 29 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 1 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 3 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 5 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Oct. 6 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Oct. 8 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Oct. 11 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 12 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 13 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Oct. 15 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Oct. 17 — San Diego, Calif. Pechanga Arena

Oct. 18 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 21 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl [NEW]

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis