Two in hospital after late-night head-on collision near Ile des Chênes

Two drivers were taken to a hospital after a collision on Hwy. 59 near Ile des Chênes Tuesday night, said RCMP.

The crash happened when a northbound vehicle hit the shoulder of the highway and over-corrected, colliding head-on with a vehicle heading south, said RCMP.

The northbound vehicle was driven by a 30-year-old woman, with a 28-year-old man in the passenger seat. Police said they believe both are from Winnipeg.

The other car was driven by a 39-year-old woman from Steinbach. Two teenage girls were passengers.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

