Driver of lawn tractor facing charge of failing to give a proper breath sample

It’s unlikely there was a high-speed chase when police in western P.E.I. pulled over a 72-year-old man behind the wheel of a lawn tractor.
The Mounties say he was stopped in the town of Alberton on Tuesday night after they received a tip suggesting he had been drinking.
The man is facing a charge of failing to give a proper breath sample.
He is scheduled to appear in court in June.
A spokesman for the RCMP detachment in Rosebank declined to release further details.
