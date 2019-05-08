Driver of lawn tractor facing charge of failing to give a proper breath sample

It’s unlikely there was a high-speed chase when police in western P.E.I. pulled over a 72-year-old man behind the wheel of a lawn tractor.

The Mounties say he was stopped in the town of Alberton on Tuesday night after they received a tip suggesting he had been drinking.

The man is facing a charge of failing to give a proper breath sample.

He is scheduled to appear in court in June.

A spokesman for the RCMP detachment in Rosebank declined to release further details.