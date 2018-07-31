60-year-old Alberta man facing impaired charge after farm tractor complaint

A man from northern Alberta is facing several charges, including impaired control of a motor vehicle and mischief, after RCMP received a call about a tractor damaging a golf course.

At about 6 p.m. Sunday, RCMP in Boyle, Alta. responded to a complaint just south of Wandering River.

“The tractor fled the scene prior to police arriving,” RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

However, officers searched the area and found the man and the tractor.

An impaired driving investigation took place and the man was arrested and charged, RCMP said.

Bobby Trefanenko, 60, from Wandering River, has been charged with:

Impaired care and control of a motor vehicle

Refusal to provide a breath sample

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Driving while disqualified

Mischief over $5,000

Uttering threats

Cracking down on impaired driving was a focus for officers across Alberta this month.

“Detachment members concentrated patrols on rural roads and checking driver’s sobriety of everyday passenger vehicles but also off-road and other motorized vehicles,” Const. Andrew Deme said.

Trefanenko is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 14 in Boyle.