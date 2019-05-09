Alberta quadruplets ‘healthy and happy’ as they turn 3

Surrounded by family, the Webb quadruplets — Abby, Grace, McKayla and Emily — blew out the candles on their third birthday cake this week at their home in Hythe, Alta.

Three years ago, mom Bethani Webb amazed doctors with her relatively smooth pregnancy and managed to carry the babies until 33 weeks.

The identical quadruplets, conceived naturally, were born on May 6, 2016 at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton.

The Webb family was told by their nurse that the chance of having identical quadruplets, conceived naturally, is one in 67 million.

“They’re healthy and happy and we’re so blessed to have these four little miracle babies,” Webb said via Skype from their home.

The three-year-olds are typical toddlers. They enjoy playing outside, jumping on the trampoline and are talking “pretty much non-stop.”

“It’s definitely been a little crazy. They’re energetic and all over the place all the time,” Webb said.

“My husband likes to joke that we run our own day home.”

Webb stays home with the girls, while her husband Tim works in the oilfield. She said leaving the house takes extra planning.

“I can never go out by myself. I always have to have one other person with me.”

Webb said her daughters continue to get stared at when they are out and about.

“They definitely get a lot of looks and they do get stopped a lot, just because I don’t think a lot of people are used to seeing four copies of one toddler.”

While getting four three-year-olds ready for the day might seem daunting, Webb said getting the girls dressed is fairly straightforward.

The biggest challenge, she said, is bedtime.

“I’ll tell them it’s bedtime and they’ll run all over the house. They’ll try and hide and they’ll hide behind daddy. They just do not want to do bedtime,” Webb said.

Webb admits she still sometimes has difficulty telling the girls apart.

“They’re like copies of each other. They have the same hair colour. The only difference is Abby is a little more petite,” she said.

As for the cost of raising quadruplets, Webb said it’s become more manageable now that they’re not buying formula. However, their grocery bill is more expensive.

