‘I can’t believe there’s four of them.’ Quadruplets born in Calgary

When Charlene and Gregory Hainsworth found out they’d be having a set of quadruplets — three boys and a girl — it took a while for the news to set in.

“I think [Gregory] was super excited right off the bat,” Charlene said. “I was pretty terrified, I didn’t really know what we were going to do and how I was going to do it. But once I calmed down, it was very exciting.”

On October 18, 2018, at the Foothills hospital in Calgary, Thomas, Connor, Micheal and Harper were born — just five minutes apart.

READ MORE: Alberta’s Webb quadruplets avoiding the terrible twos

The family lives in Rocky Mountain House but doctors recommended that Charlene deliver in Calgary as an added precaution.

The quadruplets were born at 33 weeks and although that’s early by normal standards, doctors told the Hainsworths that quadruplets, on average, are born closer to 29 weeks.

After two days at the Foothills Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), all four newborns were transferred to the Red Deer Regional Hospital NICU where they will stay until early December. Doctors say this is standard practice for premature births.

Charlene spent three weeks in Calgary before giving birth so that doctors could keep an eye on the rare pregnancy.

While away from home, friends and family completely renovated the Hainsworth’s home, adding four bedrooms, a bathroom and a second laundry room.

READ MORE: 1 in 67 million: Alberta couple wins baby lottery with identical quadruplets

As for raising the four newest members of the family, The Hainsworths say grandmothers and sisters have agreed to help out.

The Hainsworths also have a two-year-old son who is starting to warm up to the idea of no longer being an only child.