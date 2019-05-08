Montreal, Saint-Lambert reach deal over noise levels at Parc Jean-Drapeau

The cities of Montreal and Saint-Lambert have reached a deal over noise during summer events at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

As of this summer, noise levels will be limited in the park. The move follows a successful pilot project last year involving the City of Saint-Lambert and the Parc Jean-Drapeau Society.

READ MORE: South Shore residents complain of noise from Parc Jean-Drapeau during festivals

Saint-Lambert residents will be able to learn more during an information session at the city’s multipurpose centre on June 27. Elected officials from Saint-Lambert and Montreal will also be at the meeting to answer questions.

For most events at the park, the maximum noise level will now be capped at 75 decibels. For events whose contracts have already been signed, the maximum is 80 decibels.

The Parc Jean-Drapeau Society will also continue to improve its complaint management system and document events.

READ MORE: Residents lose noise complaint against Parc Jean-Drapeau music festivals

As part of the plan, promoters will also have to measure noise levels on and off the site. The Ville-Marie borough’s inspection team will conduct spot checks during musical events.

The two cities say that aside from the announced measures, they will continue to work with the Parc Jean-Drapeau Society to curb the impact of sound levels on South Shore residents.

—With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise