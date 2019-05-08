Brett Overby found guilty of second degree murder in Christine Wood’s death

A man accused of killing a young Indigenous woman has been found guilty.

Brett Ronald Overby, 32 was found guilty Wednesday afternoon of second degree murder in the death of Christine Wood, 21, who died in the basement of his home in October of 2016.

Overby told a courtroom on Monday that he was responsible for her death. The trial wrapped up Tuesday and jury deliberations began Wednesday morning.

Overby’s lawyer, Sarah Inness, told the courtroom that while Overby admitted to causing Christine Wood’s death, “he didn’t mean to.”

As Overby took the stand, his lawyer started with one simple question “Are you responsible for killing Christine Wood?”

Overby responded with just one word: “Yes.”

According to Overby’s testimony, he and Wood met through a dating app and went for dinner and drinks. When they went back to his place on Burrows Avenue, they had sex twice.

The pair got into an argument, he said, claiming she punched him at one point. When things calmed down, he took her into the basement to show her “a mouse skeleton.” When they got to the basement, he told the courtroom she had a knife and attacked him.

Overby said he didn’t remember what happened after, but remembers her laying face down in a pool of blood near his weight bench.

The jury obviously did not agree with Overby or his lawyer’s explanation of what took place. Inness asked the jury to consider manslaughter, but they instead came back with a second degree murder verdict in just a few hours.

