Accused takes the stand, admits to causing Christine Wood’s death but says he didn’t mean to

The man accused of murdering a young Indigenous woman testified he didn’t mean to cause her death.
Brett Overby took the stand in a Manitoba courtroom Monday where he is being tried for the second-degree murder of Christine Wood, 21, in October of 2016.
Overby’s lawyer, Sarah Inness, told the courtroom that while Overby admitted to causing Christine Wood’s death, “he didn’t mean to.”
Wood and her parents had been staying at the Days Inn hotel in Winnipeg while visiting the city from their home in Oxford House.
Melinda and George Wood left their daughter in the room that evening while running out to get cigarettes. When they arrived back a short time later, they said she was no longer there.
The court has heard in previous testimony that Wood met Overby through a dating app and evidence showed she logged into social media using Overby’s wifi.
Overby told the court Monday the pair had sex on his couch twice that night. “I felt dirty … honestly I felt like she kind of raped me,” he said, noting after they had sex the first time, she told him she loved him and said she wanted his children.
READ MORE: ‘There was bones’: Farmer who found Christine Wood’s body testifies in court
He said at that point, he doesn’t remember much.
Overby said he lied when he told police he didn’t know her.
“I lied to everybody about Christine,” he said.
Evidence admitted to court last week showed he sent several text messages to his ex girlfriend, anxious he was going to be accused of killing her.
Read those text messages here:
RELATED: Christine Wood met accused through dating site, courtroom hears
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.