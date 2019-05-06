Accused takes the stand, admits to causing Christine Wood’s death but says he didn’t mean to

The man accused of murdering a young Indigenous woman testified he didn’t mean to cause her death.

Brett Overby took the stand in a Manitoba courtroom Monday where he is being tried for the second-degree murder of Christine Wood, 21, in October of 2016.

Brett Overby will be taking the stand. — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) May 6, 2019

Overby’s lawyer, Sarah Inness, told the courtroom that while Overby admitted to causing Christine Wood’s death, “he didn’t mean to.”

They went to Boston Pizza in Henderson hwy for drinks . Then Overby says he asked her if she wanted to go to his place. Says he didn’t think he should be driving anymore after having drinks — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) May 6, 2019

Wood and her parents had been staying at the Days Inn hotel in Winnipeg while visiting the city from their home in Oxford House.

Melinda and George Wood left their daughter in the room that evening while running out to get cigarettes. When they arrived back a short time later, they said she was no longer there.

The court has heard in previous testimony that Wood met Overby through a dating app and evidence showed she logged into social media using Overby’s wifi.

He says Christine asks if he did drugs. He admitted he did cocaine in the past but says she then asked about meth. — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) May 6, 2019

Overby told the court Monday the pair had sex on his couch twice that night. “I felt dirty … honestly I felt like she kind of raped me,” he said, noting after they had sex the first time, she told him she loved him and said she wanted his children.

He says she started punching him in the face after the had sex. He told her she could leave.. she walked out the door but came back. The two went to the basement. It was while they were downstairs Overby says he noticed she had a knife — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) May 6, 2019

He said at that point, he doesn’t remember much.

When asked if he intended to kill her “no, absolutely not… I didn’t want to hurt her at all.” He says he wrapped her body, put her in his truck and buried her — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) May 6, 2019

Overby said he lied when he told police he didn’t know her.

“I lied to everybody about Christine,” he said.

Evidence admitted to court last week showed he sent several text messages to his ex girlfriend, anxious he was going to be accused of killing her.

