K-Pop band GOT7 announces North American tour, 1 Canadian date

Seoul-based K-Pop group GOT7 has just revealed its plans for a North American tour this summer.
The western leg of the Keep Spinning tour kicks off on June 27 in Newark, N.J., before concluding in Oakland, Calif., on July 10.
Along the way, the seven-piece will stop by Toronto for the tour’s only Canadian show. The GOT7 storm hits the Scotiabank Arena on June 30.
The Keep Spinning tour promotes the group’s upcoming album, Spinning Top: Between Security and Insecurity. It’s currently scheduled for a May 20 release.
The highly-anticipated album marks GOT7’s fourth Korean language studio album and fifth overall — 2016’s Moriagatteyo was recorded in Japanese.
The album’s teaser dropped late last month and has already accumulated more than 525,000 views on YouTube.
GOT7’s latest release was its ninth EP, I Won’t Let You Go (2019), which received critical acclaim worldwide.
The Keep Spinning tour marks GOT7’s second-ever visit to Toronto, and Canada in general.
While fans are hopeful the group will announce more Canadian shows, GOT7 has not currently scheduled any additional stops.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17 at 4 p.m. ET.
Additional tour and general information about the band can be found through the official GOT7 webpage.
** Toronto show is bolded **
June 27 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
June 30 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
July 3 — Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center
July 6 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
July 10 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena
