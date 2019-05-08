K-Pop band GOT7 announces North American tour, 1 Canadian date

Seoul-based K-Pop group GOT7 has just revealed its plans for a North American tour this summer.

The western leg of the Keep Spinning tour kicks off on June 27 in Newark, N.J., before concluding in Oakland, Calif., on July 10.

Along the way, the seven-piece will stop by Toronto for the tour’s only Canadian show. The GOT7 storm hits the Scotiabank Arena on June 30.

The Keep Spinning tour promotes the group’s upcoming album, Spinning Top: Between Security and Insecurity. It’s currently scheduled for a May 20 release.

The highly-anticipated album marks GOT7’s fourth Korean language studio album and fifth overall — 2016’s Moriagatteyo was recorded in Japanese.

The album’s teaser dropped late last month and has already accumulated more than 525,000 views on YouTube.

GOT7’s latest release was its ninth EP, I Won’t Let You Go (2019), which received critical acclaim worldwide.

The Keep Spinning tour marks GOT7’s second-ever visit to Toronto, and Canada in general.

Here’s what some excited fans had to say over Twitter:

i will get p1 tickets to see got7 in toronto, the only group i stan and i will get it because i deserve it 😭😩 i’ve never seen them before i will get it! pic.twitter.com/XGyxI7zmte — KNJ 🥀 (@kimjvmes) May 7, 2019

hi who’s trying to go see got7 in Toronto — sel loves minghao! (@glisteninghao) May 7, 2019

Pentagon is coming to Toronto

Got7 is coming to Toronto

NCT is coming to Toronto I'm going to probably none I don't have money for all these concerts

I'm actually crying as I'm tweeting this — 🍎🍏 // NINE OR NONE 🐣 (@Ahyos_archive) May 7, 2019

omg got7 coming back to toronto.. — angela (@woowas) May 7, 2019

does anyone live in toronto and wanna house me for the got7 concert🤲🏻 — mimi✈️NCT !!!!!! (@seokjinmyfeels) May 7, 2019

i swear got7 are the only kpop group to acknowledge toronto in EVERY world tour — kim namuwu (@owojoonie) May 8, 2019

Got7??? Toronto?? Bye money

💸💸💸 — Fran (@Franny_Buckets) May 7, 2019

GOT7 is coming back to Toronto ☠️ how to afford all these tours — alice #undercover (@DongKwansEyes) May 7, 2019

While fans are hopeful the group will announce more Canadian shows, GOT7 has not currently scheduled any additional stops.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17 at 4 p.m. ET.

Additional tour and general information about the band can be found through the official GOT7 webpage.

North American ‘Keep Spinning’ tour dates 2019

** Toronto show is bolded **

June 27 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

June 30 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

July 3 — Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center

July 6 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

July 10 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena

