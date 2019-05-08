Entertainment
May 8, 2019 12:46 pm

K-Pop band GOT7 announces North American tour, 1 Canadian date

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

Seoul-based K-Pop group GOT7 is returning to Canada this summer for the second time ever. The seven-piece hits Toronto with their brand new album 'Spinning Top' on June 30 at the Scotiabank Arena.

Seoul-based K-Pop group GOT7 has just revealed its plans for a North American tour this summer.

The western leg of the Keep Spinning tour kicks off on June 27 in Newark, N.J., before concluding in Oakland, Calif., on July 10.

Along the way, the seven-piece will stop by Toronto for the tour’s only Canadian show. The GOT7 storm hits the Scotiabank Arena on June 30.

K-Pop group GOT7 performs onstage during their 2018 ‘Eyes on You’ world tour at New Taipei City Exhibition Hall on June 16, 2018, in Taipei, Taiwan of China.

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

The Keep Spinning tour promotes the group’s upcoming album, Spinning Top: Between Security and Insecurity. It’s currently scheduled for a May 20 release.

The highly-anticipated album marks GOT7’s fourth Korean language studio album and fifth overall — 2016’s Moriagatteyo was recorded in Japanese.

The album’s teaser dropped late last month and has already accumulated more than 525,000 views on YouTube.

GOT7 in a JYP Entertainment press photo.

GOT7 / JYP Entertainment

GOT7’s latest release was its ninth EP, I Won’t Let You Go (2019), which received critical acclaim worldwide.

The Keep Spinning tour marks GOT7’s second-ever visit to Toronto, and Canada in general.

Here’s what some excited fans had to say over Twitter:

While fans are hopeful the group will announce more Canadian shows, GOT7 has not currently scheduled any additional stops.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17 at 4 p.m. ET.

Additional tour and general information about the band can be found through the official GOT7 webpage.

North American ‘Keep Spinning’ tour dates 2019

** Toronto show is bolded **

June 27 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
June 30 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
July 3 — Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center
July 6 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
July 10 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena

