R. Kelly’s lawyer demands Michael Avenatti emails, texts at hearing

Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti pushed his way into the R. Kelly sex abuse case proclaiming that he was representing two of the accusers but on Tuesday it became clearer that he may be involved in a way he didn’t anticipate: as a witness.

At a court hearing, Kelly’s lawyer reiterated his demand for any communications between Avenatti and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office regarding the R&B star. He said he continues to wait for prosecutors to provide him with a copy of the videotape that Avenatti said he turned over to them that allegedly shows Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

WATCH BELOW: R. Kelly makes court appearance in Chicago

“Everyone treats him like a lawyer in this case (but) he’s a witness, so treat him like a witness,” Steve Greenberg told news reporters after Tuesday’s hearing. “He says he’s got this tape (so) he’s a chain of custody witness.” READ MORE: R. Kelly back in court for sexual abuse case hearing The judge told Greenberg he needs to know specifically what the lawyer wants from prosecutors and why the material is important in his defense of Kelly. He ordered the attorneys to return to court on June 26.