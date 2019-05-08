Man arrested after video shows him walking dog while driving in Austin

A man was arrested this past weekend after police pulled him over in Austin as he allegedly walked his dog while behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Video captured on May 4 shows what appears to be a large dog walking alongside a slow-moving black vehicle down a street in Austin, Texas.

Austin police told Global News they received a call about the incident at approximately 9:10 a.m. in the area of Guadalupe Street and West 15th Street, but could not confirm the exact time the incident occurred.

Local resident Reilly Campbell captured the video, and can be heard on camera remarking, “so illegal” as the car continued to drive past where she stood.

According to Campbell, shortly after she stopped filming, a police vehicle pulled the driver over.

Walter Burke, 23, was placed under arrest, according to police, for allegedly driving while under the influence, though they did not say what substance.

Police said the dog appeared to be OK, aside from being out of breath.