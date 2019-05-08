Police investigate after man found dead outside home in Repentigny

The Sûreté du Québec are investigating after a man in his 30s was killed in Repentigny northeast of Montreal.

Repentigny police were called on Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. about a man lying on the ground near a home on Raymond-Gaudreault Street.

The man’s death was confirmed on the scene. He was known to the police.

It is unclear if his death was linked to organized crime.

The investigation was transferred to the SQ crime squad.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise