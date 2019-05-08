Bancroft woman accused of reporting fake workplace attacks: OPP

Bancroft OPP say a woman who claimed she was attacked by an unknown person at her workplace is now facing charges.

OPP say the woman claimed she was assaulted several times. The most recent incident was on Dec. 31, when OPP responded to a report of an attempted robbery on Hastings Street in Bancroft.

The 18-year-old told police she was attacked while exiting her vehicle at work. Police said she had injuries to her face and arms.

An extensive search — which included the Emergency Response Team and canine unit — failed to locate a suspect.

Police noted the woman made similar reports of an unknown assailant who slashed her across the face with a knife in September, and in November, attempted to gain access to her workplace.

On Wednesday, OPP said their investigation was concluded, and stated that no attacks had occurred. The woman was arrested on Friday.

She has been charged with three counts each of public mischief and obstructing a peace officer.

Police did not release the name of the woman who is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on June 11.

“The Bancroft OPP wants the public to be reassured that there were never any threats to public safety relating to these incidents,” stated Const. Philippe Regamey.