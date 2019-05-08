Manitoba testing emergency alert system Wednesday

Manitobans will receive a notification Wednesday alerting the province of an emergency – but it’s just a test.

The ‘Alert Ready’ system is scheduled for 1:55 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

The test alert will be heard on cellphones, TVs, radios and web feeds.

New this year, rural residents in the province can hear the alert through landlines, if their municipal official chooses to participate.

The landline option was made available this year in an effort to alert Manitobans who don’t have cellphone coverage in areas of the province, or who simply don’t own a cellphone.

