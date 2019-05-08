N.S. Legal Aid hires first dedicated social worker for African Nova Scotians

Nova Scotia Legal Aid (NSLA) has hired it’s first dedicated social worker for African Nova Scotians.

Charnell Brooks will take on the new role with the organization, which looks to promote the services NSLA can provide for people within African Nova Scotian community.

Due to the unique experiences of the African Nova Scotian community, including generations of systemic racism, Nova Scotia Legal aid says that it is important to have culturally aware and competent service available to their clients.

”Given the over-representation of African Nova Scotians in criminal and child protection systems, it is essential that our staff are supported in providing the best service to clients and the best information to courts,” Executive Director Megan Longley, QC said in a press release.

A social worker of 12 years, Brooks has spent most of her career working with members of marginalized and vulnerable populations.

The role will require that the social worker connects with African Nova Scotian communities and service providers around the province.

The creation of the position was supported by a grant from the Law Foundation of Nova Scotia.