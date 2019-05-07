West Kelowna woman celebrates 109th birthday

As she paged through a photo album in her West Kelowna basement suite, it was clear Alice Loughlin’s childhood memories go back further than most.

The West Kelowna woman turned 109 on Tuesday.

After serving as a registered nurse and raising nine children, Loughlin said a “book isn’t long enough” to list all the changes she’s seen.

“A lot of them aren’t happy. However, that’s life,” Loughlin said.

The centenarian’s advice for future generations is to “take every day as it comes.”

“I don’t know any recipe except [to] enjoy [life]. It’s a wonderful world,” Loughlin said.

Her children joke that Loughlin has enjoyed such a long life because she had good children and lots of coffee.

“Think about it: 109-years-old and still fully aware of all her faculties and able to speak about 100-years-ago like it was yesterday. Not many people can do that at 60,” said James Loughlin, Alice’s son.

“That’s pretty amazing.”

The family is planning to celebrate the milestone by eating food Loughlin enjoys: cake and Chinese food.