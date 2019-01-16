100-year-old woman gets birthday wish and dances with Mountie

It was a dance that one woman has been waiting a century for.

Elsie Shepherd just turned 100 years old had a chance to do something she has always wanted to do — dance with a Mountie.

READ MORE: New puppy for Penticton Mounties

On Tuesday, a few RCMP officers went to the Elmview Extended Care Home in Regina, where they were celebrating Shepherd’s birthday.

That’s when RCMP Corporal Daryl Chernoff danced with the birthday girl.

It was while they were having cake that the RCMP officer overheard that Shepherd really wanted to dance.

“I looked over to her son and asked him if it would be OK if I danced with his mom and he said, of course I could and so I went around took her over to the dance floor and they played some music and the rest is history,” Chernoff said.

READ MORE: 100-year-old woman says she has a beer and three potato chips a day

Chernoff says Shepherd was smiling from ear to ear after the dance.

On Wednesday afternoon the viral video has been watched more than 60,000 times.