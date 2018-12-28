‘L’Hotel de York Regional Police’ introduces parody video to warn of impaired driving

As part of its ongoing efforts to warn the public about the consequences of impaired driving, York Regional Police have released another parody video just in time for New Year’s Eve.

The fictional video is part of a promotion for “L’Hotel de York Regional Police,” a 24-hour service with “reservations not required.”

“We pride ourselves on our ability to anticipate the unique needs of our guests. That’s why we’re thrilled to announce the launch of the latest amenity of the L’Hotel collection, RIDEshare,” the announcer said while footage of a jail processing centre and breath test equipment can be seen.

READ MORE: York police name 16 drivers charged with impaired driving over weekend

“Too drunk to drive, but too stupid or cheap to use one of those other options (Uber, Lyft, designated drivers, taxis or buses)? ‘RIDEshare’ has become your only option.”

While the announcer goes on to describe the “RIDEshare” service while blurred clips of people arrested can be seen through in-cruiser camera systems. For example, a man can be heard telling told police he was “the prince of Saudi Arabia.”

“It all begins with a complimentary pair of silver bracelets [cuffs]. Now prepare to be whisked away in the claustrophobic confines of our ride,” the announcer said.

“RIDEshare ensures that for impaired driving, visiting “L’Hotel de York Regional Police” on New Year’s Eve begins with an unforgettable experience.”

This isn’t the first time York Regional Police have created a fake, elaborate concept to raise awareness about impaired driving. In 2017, officers did a campaign around an “AirYRP” suite — an ad with a listing for a jail cell.

This year’s campaign comes with a serious message though.

READ MORE: York police advertise ‘AirYRP suite’ to warn of impaired driving consequences on New Year’s Eve

“Every week, York Regional Police is disappointed by the number of people who continue to make the inexcusable decision to drive after drinking or using drugs. Those drivers should be warned: We are not giving up,” a statement released on Friday said.

“York Regional Police has made the decision to release the names of everyone charged with impaired driving-related offences. In addition to spending at least one night in jail, having your vehicle towed and your licence suspended, the realities of your poor decision is public record.”

Police said more than 16,000 charges for impaired driving-related offences in York Region have been laid in 2018. Seven people have died in collisions where alcohol or drugs were contributing factors.

Too cheap or stupid to go with one of those other options, like @Uber, @Lyft or @YRTViva, after your #NewYearsEve party? Then RIDEshare by @YRP has become your ONLY option. #ReservationsNotRequired pic.twitter.com/lAXPjS5zXQ — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 28, 2018