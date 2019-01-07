100-year-old Kingston woman proves to gym that age is just a number

A Kingston woman is exemplifying the saying “age is but a number.”

Since turning 100 years old, Alice Renaud has not missed a gym session and is confident that she is getting stronger with age.

“When I was younger, I had a bad leg, but since I started exercising at the YMCA here in Kingston, I have strengthened my lower body,” said Renaud.

Renaud spent most of her life in Windsor, Ont., before moving to Kingston four years ago to be closer to her son. Since then, she has spent each Monday at the YMCA in Kingston’s west end, participating in an hour-long exercise class run by Jane Martin.

“Alice is an inspiration to us all. She has gained strength, is very positive and enjoys coming,” said Martin.

“There are days when someone would come and say: ‘I didn’t feel like coming today.’ But then they see Alice and they say: ‘If she can do it, I can do it.'”

Renaud told Global News that her secret to staying youthful is being active and surrounding herself with young people.

Even though she is approaching her 101st birthday, Renaud says it is just another day for her — but not for her family.

“It just makes you think, ‘How did I get to this age?’ And then they have a big party for me,” said Renaud.

According to Martin, Renaud has rarely missed one of her exercise classes over the past two years, and Martin expects to see her for many more years.