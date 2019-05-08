Fenelon Falls livery stable from the 1800s to become craft brewhouse

There’s something brewing in Fenelon Falls.

A custom-made brewhouse is being built in a livery stable dating back to the early 1800s. Spearheaded by Felenon Falls Brewing Company, the project is being regarded as a welcome addition to the town, about 80 kilometres northwest of Peterborough.

Breweries operations manager Mathew Renda took Global News Peterborough on a tour Tuesday morning.

“This is one of two bars. There will be around 10 or so taps,” he said.

Then he pointed out where two glass garage doors will be installed overlooking the lock and the falls.

In all, 5,000-square feet will be used in the makeover that’ll include a retail shop and performing space for local musicians.

“This is quite a big undertaking and I think it’s going to be very unique to the area,” said Renda.

Mary Lee Boston, manager of the Fenelon Falls and District Chamber of Commerce, echoes that sentiment.

“It’s just something exciting for locals and for visitors to come and have a beverage that’s made locally,” she says.

And for a community that depends on tourism to keep its economy healthy, that’s important.

“It feels like there’s a lot of small towns that have been trying to establish some sort of either a craft brewery or some sort of local focal point,” said Russell Gibson, head brewer of the Fenelon Falls Brewing Company.

“The nice thing with craft breweries, it gives entrepreneurs a way to express their creativity,” adds Renda.

The brewhouse hopes to be open by mid-summer.

