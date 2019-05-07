Investigation underway after Saint John police locate body in Irving Nature Park

Saint John police are investigating after a body was found in the Irving Nature Park in west Saint John on Tuesday.

Police say the remains were found at noon, as the result of a search for a missing person.

The search began on Monday evening, with the person’s last known location having been near the park.

The search involved members of the Canadian Coast Guard, search and rescue, an aerial drone, officers with the Saint John police and the force’s canine unit.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The police say they will not be releasing “any further details relating to the incident at this time.”