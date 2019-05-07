Investigation underway after Saint John police locate body in Irving Nature Park
Saint John police are investigating after a body was found in the Irving Nature Park in west Saint John on Tuesday.
Police say the remains were found at noon, as the result of a search for a missing person.
READ MORE: RCMP warns of counterfeit money circulating in New Brunswick
The search began on Monday evening, with the person’s last known location having been near the park.
The search involved members of the Canadian Coast Guard, search and rescue, an aerial drone, officers with the Saint John police and the force’s canine unit.
WATCH: Private search planned for plane that disappeared in 2017
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
The police say they will not be releasing “any further details relating to the incident at this time.”
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.