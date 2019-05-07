Parks Canada to share feedback on proposed national park in South Okanagan, Similkameen

Parks Canada will be hosting four public information sessions this month on the proposed national park reserve in the South Okanagan and Similkameen.

Citing a “commitment to openness and transparency,” Parks Canada says it is holding the meetings to share feedback received during public consultations on the proposed park.

The meetings will take place in the following communities:

Oliver: Tuesday, May 14, Venables Theatre, 6100 Gala St., 12, p.m. to 8 p.m.

Osoyoos: Wednesday, May 15, Sonora Community Centre, 8505 68th Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Keremeos: Wednesday, May 15, Keremeos Victory Hall, 427 7th Ave., 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Penticton: Thursday, May 16, Shatford Centre, 760 Main St., 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Parks Canada says it undertook “broad and extensive consultations with local residents, stakeholders, and all Canadians to hear their views on the proposed boundary for the proposed national park reserve and key aspects for consideration in the management of the lands.”

Parks Canada added that input from those public consultations will be published in a report on the Let’s Talk South Okanagan-Similkameen website on May 13.

The national government agency added “the goal is to have an agreement on a final boundary for the proposed national park reserve by summer 2019. Afterwards, steps would be undertaken towards the formal establishment of a national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.”

Parks Canada added “a new national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen would protect one of the most endangered natural regions in Canada and enable this inspiring landscape to be shared with Canadians and visitors from around the world for generations to come.”