Ford government proposes major changes to Ontario’s Endangered Species Act

A new UN reports suggests that 1 million species are at risk of extinction due to human encroachment and consumption.

The UN Global Assessment on the state of nature warns mass extinction is just as big of a threat to humanity as climate change. Nature, scientists say, is in its worse shape in human history.

Vern Bastable, manager of Peterborough’s Ecology Park, says he’s noticing a drastic shift in natural habitat and biodiversity within the Peterborough area.

“Every year we get an increase in invasive species, so we’re getting more invasive species, we’re getting more invaders, emerald ashore for example, a few of these trees around us are in their final stages,” said Bastable.

Bastable says these invasives are coming from consumed goods that are being transported from overseas.

“So they think came across on wooden pallets, that’s used to transport goods all over the place,” said Bastable.

“Development is a huge thing and in Peterborough we’re starting to see it- the development is, were getting more and more subdivisions those subdivisions usually go into lovely places that were habitat and then we changed the name and when we build the street, we called it what it used to be –so its happy meadow street, and it used to be a happy meadow there and now its a set of houses,” he added.

Scientist say the findings in the report are not just about saving plants and animals, but about preserving a world that’s becoming harder for humans to live in.

“Ten years from now, with the report that came out, it’s looking at a huge species loss. We never know because when we lose a species, sometimes it doesn’t seem as important but because of the interconnections of nature we never know what could end up being affected. But anytime you lose diversity in a population or ecosystem its a negative,” said Bastable.

To add to the problem, the Ford government has proposed drastic changes to Ontario’s Endangered Species Act.

Buried in a 20-page report, changes include creating a so-called a “pay to slay” rule, where mega corporations can pay a fee to build in areas where endangered species live.

But Cavan Monaghan Township Deputy Mayor Matthew Graham says natural heritage and protecting the environment takes precedence in his municipality.

“There is no price that we would be willing to dismiss environmentally sensitive areas or protective areas for development,” said Graham.

Matthew says there are many layers to legislation to consider, but he would expect the government to give them freedom to make their own choices.

“We don’t want corporations to have the power to circumvent those restrictions of our own let along those of the province,” he added.

Bastable says its a delicate balance because people want growth and new houses, but its important we rethink the way we do things.

