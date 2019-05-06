Truck bursts into flames, explosion startles Kelowna firefighter
A one-tonne truck began to smoke as it drove through Kelowna on Monday afternoon.
Luckily the driver didn’t waste any time pulling over.
A fire that originated in the engine compartment quickly spread to the entire truck, according to the Kelowna Fire Department.
The event was caught on cell phone video at the corner of Black Mountain Dr. and Begley Rd. at around 2 p.m.
A firefighter who arrived on scene to tackle the blaze can be seen jumping back as an explosion rings out from the truck fire.
The driver of the Art Knapps gravel truck was unharmed.
Crews from station three quickly doused the large flames and prevented it from spreading.
