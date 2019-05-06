Assault pre-trial begins for former Saskatoon Police Service member

The pre-trial for a former Saskatoon Police constable began on Monday in a Saskatoon courtroom.

Jarret Gelowitz was charged after an on-duty incident involving a stolen SUV in December 2016.

READ MORE: First hearing for Saskatoon police constable charged with assault

Saskatoon police dash cam videos were presented as evidence during the pre-trial. Four witnesses were cross-examined regarding the events of December 19, 2016.

The three videos submitted as evidence show the stolen Hyundai Tuscan trying to evade police and the driver being physically pulled through the SUV’s window by multiple police officers. Gelowitz was one of the officers involved in removing the driver from the vehicle.

WATCH: Edmonton police officer suspended amid sexual assault investigation

The driver suffered a minor cut on his arm, but police have not said if it happened before or during his arrest, only that a physical confrontation happened.

READ MORE: Two teens arrested with fake gun in Saskatoon: police

Gelowitz was placed on administrative duties in late December 2017 when the charge was laid following an investigation, and fired from the force on Aug. 24 after two more assault charges were laid against him for separate incidents in 2017.

The pre-trial is set to continue Tuesday morning at 10:00am in the Court of Queen’s Bench.

— with files from David Giles