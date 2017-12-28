Saskatoon police constable charged with assault

A Saskatoon police constable is facing a charge of common assault for an on-duty incident dating back a year ago.

Cst. Jarret Gelowitz was one of the officers responding to a stolen SUV on Dec. 16, 2016.

The driver of the SUV, who was 18 at the time, refused to stop for police and eventually was arrested after stop sticks were used to blow out the tires.

The driver suffered a minor cut on his arm and was treated in hospital.

Police have not said if the cut happened before or during his arrest.

“There was a physical altercation that took place during the course of an arrest,” Saskatoon Police Service spokesperson Alyson Edwards said.

“Obviously during the review of that, there were some concerns and that’s what prompted (the charge).”

The incident was reviewed by the use of force committee and then forwarded to the professional standards section, internal investigations, for further review.

The charge was laid after the professional standards section consulted with the provincial complaints commission and then the Crown prosecutor’s office.

Gelowitz will appear in court on the afternoon of Jan. 25

He has been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of court proceedings.