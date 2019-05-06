Entertainment
May 6, 2019 2:47 pm

Lenny Kravitz extends 2-year world tour, adds 3 Canadian dates

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

Lenny Kravitz performs during the third day of Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2019 at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 31, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images
In support of his latest album, Raise Vibration (2018), Lenny Kravitz has extended his already two-year-long world tour until the end of summer.

The 18-date trek marks another North American leg on the lengthy run, including its first three stops in Canada.

After an explosive show at New York City’s legendary Radio City Music Hall, the Fly Away rocker returns to Montreal, Trois-Rivieres and Toronto.

Kravitz, 54, hasn’t played a show in Canada since 2016.

Lenny Kravitz performs during Day 1 of Lollapalooza Chile 2019 at Parque O’Higgins on March 29, 2019 in Santiago, Chile.

Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Tickets for the extended Raise Vibration tour dates go on sale to the public on Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

Those who sign up for the Lenny Kravitz online newsletter will be granted access to an early presale.

Additional tour and ticket information is available through the official Lenny Kravitz website.

Raise Vibration North American tour dates 2019

** All Canadian dates are bolded **

Aug. 21 — Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap
Aug. 22 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia
Aug. 24 — Boston, Mass. @ Agganis Arena
Aug. 25 — Mashantucket, Conn. @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
Aug. 27 — New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall
Aug. 30 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
Aug. 31 — Trois-Rivieres, Que. @ Cogeco Amphitheatre
Sep. 4 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
Sep. 5 — Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre
Sep. 7 — Highland Park, Ill. @ Ravinia Festival
Sep. 8 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Orpheum Theatre
Sep. 10 — St Louis, Mo. @ Fox Theatre
Sep. 12 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater
Sep. 14 — Grand Prairie, Texas @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
Sep. 15 — Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre
Sep. 18 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre
Sep. 20 — San Diego, Calif. @ San Diego Civic Center
Sep. 21 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Shrine Auditorium

