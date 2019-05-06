Lenny Kravitz extends 2-year world tour, adds 3 Canadian dates

In support of his latest album, Raise Vibration (2018), Lenny Kravitz has extended his already two-year-long world tour until the end of summer.

The 18-date trek marks another North American leg on the lengthy run, including its first three stops in Canada.

The #RaiseVibrationTour2019 continues in North America. Tickets on sale this Friday at 10AM local time.

Get pre-sale access by signing up for the email newsletter at https://t.co/XMyrIpwgrV pic.twitter.com/eaEqPwvWXS — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) May 6, 2019

READ MORE: Justin Bieber under fire for defending Chris Brown

After an explosive show at New York City’s legendary Radio City Music Hall, the Fly Away rocker returns to Montreal, Trois-Rivieres and Toronto.

Kravitz, 54, hasn’t played a show in Canada since 2016.

Tickets for the extended Raise Vibration tour dates go on sale to the public on Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

Those who sign up for the Lenny Kravitz online newsletter will be granted access to an early presale.

READ MORE: Lenny Kravitz rips pants, fans go nuts

Additional tour and ticket information is available through the official Lenny Kravitz website.

Raise Vibration North American tour dates 2019

** All Canadian dates are bolded **

Aug. 21 — Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap

Aug. 22 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia

Aug. 24 — Boston, Mass. @ Agganis Arena

Aug. 25 — Mashantucket, Conn. @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

Aug. 27 — New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall

Aug. 30 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Aug. 31 — Trois-Rivieres, Que. @ Cogeco Amphitheatre

Sep. 4 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

Sep. 5 — Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre

Sep. 7 — Highland Park, Ill. @ Ravinia Festival

Sep. 8 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Orpheum Theatre

Sep. 10 — St Louis, Mo. @ Fox Theatre

Sep. 12 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

Sep. 14 — Grand Prairie, Texas @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

Sep. 15 — Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre

Sep. 18 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre

Sep. 20 — San Diego, Calif. @ San Diego Civic Center

Sep. 21 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Shrine Auditorium

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis