Lenny Kravitz extends 2-year world tour, adds 3 Canadian dates

In support of his latest album, Raise Vibration (2018), Lenny Kravitz has extended his already two-year-long world tour until the end of summer.
The 18-date trek marks another North American leg on the lengthy run, including its first three stops in Canada.
READ MORE: Justin Bieber under fire for defending Chris Brown
After an explosive show at New York City’s legendary Radio City Music Hall, the Fly Away rocker returns to Montreal, Trois-Rivieres and Toronto.
Kravitz, 54, hasn’t played a show in Canada since 2016.
Tickets for the extended Raise Vibration tour dates go on sale to the public on Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. ET.
Those who sign up for the Lenny Kravitz online newsletter will be granted access to an early presale.
READ MORE: Lenny Kravitz rips pants, fans go nuts
Additional tour and ticket information is available through the official Lenny Kravitz website.
** All Canadian dates are bolded **
Aug. 21 — Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap
Aug. 22 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia
Aug. 24 — Boston, Mass. @ Agganis Arena
Aug. 25 — Mashantucket, Conn. @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
Aug. 27 — New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall
Aug. 30 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
Aug. 31 — Trois-Rivieres, Que. @ Cogeco Amphitheatre
Sep. 4 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
Sep. 5 — Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre
Sep. 7 — Highland Park, Ill. @ Ravinia Festival
Sep. 8 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Orpheum Theatre
Sep. 10 — St Louis, Mo. @ Fox Theatre
Sep. 12 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater
Sep. 14 — Grand Prairie, Texas @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
Sep. 15 — Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre
Sep. 18 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre
Sep. 20 — San Diego, Calif. @ San Diego Civic Center
Sep. 21 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Shrine Auditorium
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.