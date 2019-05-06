Crime
May 6, 2019 1:26 pm

Calgary police charge woman with 2nd-degree murder following man’s death in Rundle

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary police say they have charged a woman with second-degree murder after the suspicious death of a man in the community of Rundle on Friday night.

Calgary police have laid charges against a 50-year-old woman in connection with the death of a man in the community of Rundle on Friday.

Investigators were called to a home in the 4900 block of Rundlewood Road N.E. at around 10:30 p.m. for reports of an assault.

When they arrived, officers found a man in his 40s in medical distress. EMS arrived at the scene shortly after, at which time the victim was pronounced dead.

A suspect from the home was taken into police custody.

On Monday, police announced that Roberta Lynn Wolfchild, 50, had been charged with second-degree murder.

Police said in a news release that the incident is believed to be a “domestic matter” and that the identity of the victim will be released once an autopsy is completed on Tuesday.

