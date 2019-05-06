N.B. to purchase road salt from Sussex-area mine, creating 16 new jobs

New Brunswick is entering into a two-year deal with a Sussex-area mine that the province says will ensure the mine’s continued operation and support 50 jobs.

The province announced the deal on Monday morning, saying it will be purchasing its supply of road salt from the Nutrien mine in Sussex, N.B.

“This agreement will put local companies first, grow our economy and support New Brunswick workers,” said Bruce Northrup, MLA for Sussex-Fundy-St. Martins, in a press release.

“I am very proud that this fall, the salt applied to provincially managed roads will once again be sourced right here in New Brunswick.”

The province says there are 34 employees who currently maintain the facility but that the workforce will increase to 50 to support the deal.

Potash operations at the mine will continue to be decommissioned as planned.

New Brunswick uses approximately 180,000 tonnes of road salt every year to help keep its highways and streets clear.

Over the past two years, the province’s road salt was brought in from Nova Scotia and Quebec — a decision from the previous government of Brian Gallant that cost the province an additional $11 million.

Doug Doney, general manager of Nutrien’s operations in New Brunswick, welcomed the decision by the province.

“We are happy to have found a way to keep employment within this community,” Doney said.

New Brunswick says the agreement is not expected to affect the price paid by the province.

Municipalities, schools and hospitals may purchase salt through the government’s contract with the mine.