Dark Poutine podcast recap: The Klaus family murders

On this week’s episode of the Dark Poutine podcast, we hear the tragic story of the Klaus family.

On Dec. 8, 2013, the Castor Volunteer Fire Department braved the icy Alberta roads to respond to a structure fire at a farm a few kilometres outside of town. When firefighters arrived, there were immediately red flags.

The family dog lay dead in the driveway from an apparent gunshot wound, and two nine-millimetre casings were nearby, along with a partially full gas can that lay only metres away from the front door of the home, which was now almost burned to the ground.

READ MORE: Crown suggests Joshua Frank had financial motive for killing Alberta family

Three people — Sandra and Gordon Klaus and their adult daughter Monica — had been at home at the time. The medical examiner’s office confirmed that the remains of 61-year-old Gordon and 40-year-old Monica were found in the burnt-out home. However, 62-year-old Sandra was not located, and her remains were not found.

The only member of the immediate family left alive was the couple’s eldest son, Jason Klaus, who lived in a trailer nearby.

RCMP investigators believed their deaths were the result of a homicide and asked the public for assistance in solving the case.

Jason and Joshua Frank were later found guilty of three charges of first-degree murder by Justice Eric Macklin. They were sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 25 years

READ MORE: Some relatives of Alberta triple murder victims concerned by killers’ sentences

This week’s co-host: Johanna Hemenway

Crime Con 2019 is happening in New Orleans from June 7 to 9. To get 10 per cent off your CrimeCon 2019 ticket purchase, use the code POUTINE19.

Sources:

R v Klaus, 2018 (CanLII), http://canlii.ca/t/hpmwh

After the Fire: Murder, Lies and a Missing Deer Head

Klaus family Obituary

Jason Klaus police interview

Joshua Frank confession

Website: http://darkpoutine.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/darkpoutinepod

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/darkpoutine/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/darkpoutine/

Email: darkpoutinepodcast@gmail.com

Support the show: https://www.paypal.me/darkpoutine

The views, information and opinions expressed in Dark Poutine are solely those of the producer and/or the individuals involved in the production of Dark Poutine and do not necessarily represent those of Curiouscast, its affiliate Global News nor their parent company, Corus Entertainment. Curiouscast is not responsible and does not verify the accuracy of any statement made during Dark Poutine. The producers and Curiouscast assume no liability for any statement or service made in connection with this podcast.

We LOVE that you are loving the Dark Poutine podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for Dark Poutine and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Dark Poutine page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for Dark Poutine and select it from the list of results. Once on the Dark Poutine page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

