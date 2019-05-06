Police seeking suspects after 2 men allegedly exposed themselves to children in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say two men revealed themselves to children in the Mount Hope Huron Park area of Kitchener on Sunday evening.
The alleged incident took place in the area of Prince Albert Boulevard and St. Leger Street at around 8:20 p.m.
According to police, the men fled the area in a blue four-door hatchback.
One suspect is described as a white man of average height who was wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.
The other is described as a white man with short, dark hair who was wearing black pants and a black shirt.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is requested to call the police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
