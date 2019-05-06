Montreal public health issues warning about measles exposure

Montreal’s public health department is issuing another warning about possible exposure to measles following a confirmed case in early May.

Santé Montréal, which issued the notice on Friday, said an individual who was not vaccinated likely contracted the infectious illness during a trip to France in April.

The individual flew from Paris to Montreal on April 26. Public health said the individual then visited a clinic on April 28 and 30, before being evaluated at a hospital on May 1.

The department said the individual’s virus was contagious from April 26 to May 4. They also visited a school during this time, where vaccination against the disease is being offered.

As a result, the department says people who are not adequately vaccinated against the viral disease may develop measles symptoms over the next few weeks until May 25. It is asking health-care workers to be on the lookout for possible cases of measles and to flag any case to the department.

Measles, which is highly contagious and can be deadly, is spread through sneezing, coughing and breathing.

The disease’s symptoms include rashes, high fever, runny nose, cough and red or watery eyes. Complications include blindness, severe respiratory infections and encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain.

