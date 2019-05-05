BC Ferries to keep wind storm-damaged vessel out of service until mid-May

A BC Ferries vessel damaged during a violent wind storm last month will be out of service until May 15, forcing more cancellations starting Monday.

The company announced Saturday the Spirit of British Columbia requires further repairs to its rubbing strake, which was damaged while docking at the Tsawwassen terminal on April 27.

WATCH: (Aired April 27) Ferry sailings cancelled out of Tsawwassen due to wind storm

The day saw the majority of sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay cancelled after the vessel was damaged, and high winds made it impossible for others to dock safely.

More cancellations were announced over the following days, despite the Coastal Renaissance being dispatched to take over the Spirit of British Columbia’s sailings.

READ MORE: BC Ferries cancelled, unable to dock as strong winds batter South Coast

On Saturday, BC Ferries said the vessel’s sailings are now being shared by the Coastal Renaissance, the Coastal Inspiration and the Queen of New Westminster.

However, starting Monday, some select sailings will still have to be cancelled.

Those include the 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. return crossings from Swartz Bay on May 6 and May 13, and the noon sailing from Swartz Bay on May 7, May 9 and May 14.

READ MORE: BC Ferries cancels sailings into Monday after ship damaged in wind storm

The 10 p.m. sailing out of Tsawwassen on May 12 is also cancelled.

BC Ferries said refunds will be available for passengers with reservations on all affected sailings, and will be accommodated on later sailings where possible.

A full list of cancellations is available on the BC Ferries website.