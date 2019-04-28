BC Ferries cancels sailings into Monday after ship damaged in wind storm

More ferry sailings have been cancelled between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay after heavy winds damaged a vessel Saturday.

BC Ferries announced Saturday night it is keeping the Spirit of British Columbia out of service after it sustained damage to its rubbing strake while docking at Tsawwassen.

The damage happened during a chaotic day for BC Ferries as wind gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour battered the South Coast, making it dangerous for vessels to sail into and out of the Tsawwassen terminal.

Most of the day’s sailings on the route were cancelled, leaving passengers stranded and frustrated on both sides of the Georgia Strait.

On Sunday, BC Ferries said it will dispatch the Coastal Renaissance to take over the route, but still kept the cancellations in place.

Those include all sailings between 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday, along with Monday’s sailings between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. A full list of cancellations can be found on the BC Ferries website.

The company has added a 2 p.m. Tsawwassen sailing and a 4 p.m. Swartz Bay departure to Monday’s schedule.

The Coastal Renaissance also experienced mechanical issues Saturday, after an issue with its alternator made it unsafe to travel during the high winds.

BC Ferries is advising everyone with reservations that they will either be accommodated on another sailing or refunded for the cancelled booking.

A timeline for repairs on the Spirit of British Columbia will be provided Monday.