Cruise ships collide at berth near Vancouver’s Canada Place, causing damage

Cruise passengers got a rude awakening Saturday morning after two vessels collided at the berth near Canada Place.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority said the Oosterdam was coming into berth around 6:30 a.m. when it rear-ended the Nieuw Amsterdam, which was already docked.

Pictures sent to Global News show damage to the stern of the Nieuw Amsterdam, with crew members assessing the damage.

The port authority says no one was hurt in the collision and cruise ship operations at Canada Place are running normally.

Both 285-metre vessels are owned by Holland America.

In a statement, the cruise line said the damage to the Oosterdam was minimal, while six staterooms at the back of the Nieuw Amsterdam will require repairs.

“Guests booked in those rooms on the upcoming voyage will be re-accommodated in other staterooms,” the cruise line said.

Passengers on both ships were forced to disembark but have since returned.

Both ships are expected to resume their scheduled sailings, with no delays expected.

Transport Canada has been called in to assess the damage.