Recipe: Potato-crusted halibut with lemon butter sauce

Lemon Butter Sauce

Ingredients

– 4 Tbsp cold unsalted butter

– 4 Tbsp white wine

– 1/4 cup fish or clam stock

– 2 shallots, minced

– 1 tsp lemon juice

– 1 tsp lemon zest

– salt and cracked black pepper to taste

Method

1. In a sauce pan, reduce wine, fish stock and shallots by half.

2. Remove from heat and whisk in cold butter.





Potato Crusted Halibut

3. Season with lemon juice, lemon zest, salt and fresh cracked pepper.4. Set aside in a warm spot.

Ingredients

– 4x 6 oz. fillets of Halibut

– 2 egg yolks

– 1 Tbsp fresh thyme leaves

– flour for dusting

– 3 cups shredded Yukon Gold potatoes, soaked in water

– 1/2 cup olive oil

– salt and cracked black pepper to taste

Method

1. Beat the egg yolks with salt and pepper in a shallow pan.

2. Drain potatoes and squeeze dry. Divide shredded potatoes into 4 equal portions and spread out to the size of each halibut fillet.

3. Dust the fish with flour and season the fillets with salt and pepper on one side only. Dip just the seasoned side of the fish into the egg wash.

4. Neatly arrange the egg-washed side of the fish into the shredded potato and press down to make them adhere. Set aside, crust-side down.

5. Pour olive oil into a large sauté pan, arrange the fillets crust side down in the pan, and place on medium-high heat.

6. When the crust has turned golden brown, season the fish with salt and pepper, flip it over, and cook for 1 minute.

7. Remove from heat and leave the fillets in the pan for 1 minute to rest.

