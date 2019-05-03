World
May 3, 2019 10:39 pm

John Singleton, ‘Boyz N the Hood’ director, to be laid to rest on Monday

By Staff The Associated Press

Oscar-nominated director for “Boyz n the Hood” John Singleton has passed at age 51 after being taken off life support following a stroke.

A representative for John Singleton says the director will be laid to rest in a small, private ceremony on Monday in Los Angeles.

The representative says Singleton’s family is planning a public memorial for a later date.

WATCH: April 29 — ‘Boyz n the Hood’ director John Singleton taken off of life support

No further details were released.

The Boyz N the Hood director died Monday at age 51, days after suffering a stroke. Singleton became the youngest best director Oscar nominee for the film. He was also nominated for writing its screenplay.

READ MORE: ‘Boyz N the Hood’ director John Singleton taken off of life support

Singleton went on to direct numerous other films, including Poetic Justice and an installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, as well as several television episodes.

The director has been praised by contemporaries for blazing a trail for black filmmakers.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

