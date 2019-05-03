Highway 9 crash leaves 1 dead at Hudson Bay, Sask.

A 23-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle collision near Hudson Bay, Sask.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Highway 9 at roughly 8:40 p.m. CT on May 2.

Hudson Bay RCMP said a southbound car crossed into the northbound lane and struck a northbound SUV.

The driver of the car was taken by ambulance to the Hudson Bay hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name was not released.

The SUV was being driven by a 61-year-old woman. She suffered minor injuries.

Both drivers are from Hudson Bay.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Hudson Bay is approximately 325 kilometres east of Saskatoon.