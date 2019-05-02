Road conditions slippery at rollover where elderly man died: Battlefords RCMP

Battlefords RCMP said road conditions were poor at the scene of a rollover where an 84-year-old man was killed.

The single-vehicle collision on Highway 4 happened around 24 kilometres north of North Battleford, Sask., at roughly 9:25 a.m. CT on Thursday.

READ MORE: Charges laid in crash that killed woman on Highway 4 south of Battleford, Sask.

RCMP said road conditions were slippery and visibility was poor with heavy snowfall at the time of the rollover.

Members of the public provided assistance to the lone occupant of the vehicle that had rolled onto its roof, according to police.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 injured in rollover near Big River, Sask.

The elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

Related Man dead after pedestrian collision near Saskatchewan First Nation