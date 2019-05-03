Second Oak Bay firefighter testifies he heard Andrew Berry say ‘kill me’ at alleged murder scene

WARNING: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing

“Kill me.”

A second Oak Bay firefighter has now testified to hearing a father standing trial for murder say these crucial words at the crime scene.

Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty to two charges of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters, 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey, who were found in Berry’s apartment on Christmas Day 2017.

Court has heard Berry was found naked and badly injured in the bathtub. Prosecutors have told the jury he tried to commit suicide after killing the girls because he was depressed and in financial trouble, leaving him unable to support his kids.

On Thursday, firefighter Cody Brown told the jury he heard Berry speaking from the bathtub when he arrived on scene.

“’Leave me. Kill me. Leave me alone,’” Brown said he heard. “I stated that we’re not here to do that, we’re here to help him.” Crown prosecutor Clare Jennings asked, “Are you able to say how many times he [Berry] said, ‘Leave me alone?’” Brown responded, “He said it a few times, I can’t say for sure.” “And what about, ‘Kill me?’” Crown asked. “Again, a few times,” Brown replied.

Brown’s testimony echoed that of fellow Oak Bay firefighter Brad Trenholm, who testified Tuesday he heard Berry say, “Kill me, just kill me.”

Trenholm was the first firefighter to provide assistance to Berry, followed by Brown.

Brown testified Trenholm “whispered that he thought this was the person that might have caused the injuries to the other persons,” referring to the two dead girls.

Defence argued Friday there are inconsistencies in the firefighters’ testimonies.

Their theory is the real killer, who also injured Berry, got away because of police mistakes. They also argue Berry was always treated as a suspect and never a victim.

Kevin McCullough is suggesting Trenholm and Brown are uncertain of exactly what was said, and that Berry might have said “tried to kill me” or “don’t kill me.”

While Trenholm admitted Wednesday his memory was “foggy” about whether he heard “tried to” or “don’t,” Brown was adamant that did not happen.

“We know that you prepared an occurrence report on the 25th of December [2017],” McCullough said to Brown. “You did not mention one word of any utterance from Mr. Berry.”

“I indicated as per what I did, not what the patient did or said,” said Brown.

McCullough also questioned whether it was wise for Brown and Trenholm to share a hotel room with “two beds” while testifying in Vancouver.

Brown admitted he went to lunch and dinner with Trenholm, including during a break from his testimony Thursday. Defence questioned whether it was a wise decision.

“Did you talk about the case at all?” McCullough asked.

“No [inaudible] told not to,” Brown said.

“I guess we’re going to have to take your word for that,” McCullough responded.

Brown was resolute that he did not discuss the case with Trenholm or anyone else.

The trial is expected to last three months.