2 charged in 20-year-old man’s death following break-in at Fort McMurray home

Two 22-year-old men have been arrested in connection with a break-and-enter incident at a Fort McMurray residence this week that left a 20-year-old man dead.

The RCMP said officers were called to a reported home invasion at a residence in the Timberlea neighbourhood at about 10:40 p.m. on Monday night.

Officers discovered the body of a man when they arrived and initially took four people into custody.

An autopsy was completed in Edmonton on Thursday and on Friday, police identified the man who died as Brandon Stevens. The medical examiner determined Stevens’ death was homicide.

Christopher Goodridge and Nathan Gordey, both of Fort McMurray, have been arrested and charged with manslaughter, break and enter to commit robbery and forcible confinement with a firearm in connection with the incident.

Both Goodridge and Gordey were remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and are scheduled to appear in court in Fort McMurray on Monday.

In a news release, the RCMP said they are not seeking any further suspects in connection with their investigation.