Crown prosecutor rejects plea attempt as trial begins for accused Mac’s murderer

At the beginning of Colton Steinhauer’s first-degree murder trial, it quickly became clear this would be no “who dunnit.”

Steinhauer is one of three people accused of robbing and murdering two Mac’s clerks on Dec. 18, 2015.

His murder trial before a jury of 14 people began Friday morning. Through his lawyer, Steinhauer pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter. The Crown did not accept those pleas. Steinhauer also pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery with a weapon. The Crown accepted those pleas.

Crown prosecutor, John Watson, also read into evidence a lengthy agreed statement of facts.

Steinhauer admitted to driving with Laylin Delorme and a 13-year-old boy to a Mac’s store in southeast Edmonton. The three entered the store wearing masks. Delorme was carrying a gun. Steinhauer had a large bladed weapon and a bag.

The three took money and cigarettes from the store and assaulted clerk Karanpal Banghu. As they were leaving, Delorme fired at Banghu, who later died of gunshot wounds.

A short time later, the three traveled seven km to a different Mac’s store. They robbed and assaulted the clerk Ricky Cenabre.

The agreed statement of facts reads: “Just before leaving the store, Steinhauer is handed the gun… Steinhauer then shoots Cenabre.”

Cenabre died from a gunshot wound to the back.

The three people again fled in a black Honda Element and bought food at a drive through. They ate it close to a third Mac’s store.

As all this was happening, police recovered surveillance video from the first Mac’s store and sent a description of the suspects to officers patrolling the city.

One officer saw the three sitting and eating and recognized the distinctive jacket Steinhauer wore. The three fled from the officer and a chase followed.

Steinhauer, Delorme and the 13-year-old were arrested after their vehicle crashed on Whitemud Drive.

With these admissions, it’s clear Steinhauer is guilty of something. It will be up to the jury to decide whether he’s guilty of murder or manslaughter.

Seventeen days have been set aside for the trial.