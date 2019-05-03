Tools, helmets, bikes reported stolen from Northumberland County homes: OPP

Northumberland OPP are probing two reported residential break and enters involving alleged theft this week.

Police say that on Tuesday, owners at a house on County Road 30 in Brighton returned from vacation to find the doors to their garage and the main entrance of their house had been forced open.

The items reported missing include a navy blue canvas tool caddy with a set of 30 MasterCraft screwdrivers and various other hand tools, an ATV helmet, a GMax snowmobile helmet and a box of miscellaneous types of alcohol.

On Thursday, homeowners at a property on Danforth Road in Alnwick-Haldimand township reported three Norco mountain bikes stolen from an unlocked garage. It’s believed the alleged theft occurred sometime between 9 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday.

One of the medium-framed bikes is grey in colour, another is black with orange highlights and the third is light purple.

Anyone with information is asked to call their nearest OPP detachment or the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online.