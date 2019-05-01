Break And Enter
May 1, 2019 11:17 am

OPP seeking suspects in Trent Lakes-area waste transfer station break-ins

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Peterborough OPP are seeking multiple suspects in a series of alleged break-ins at local waste transfer stations.

A A

OPP say they are investigating four break and enters that have taken place at waste transfer stations in the Municipality of Trent Lakes since December.

READ MORE: OPP search for suspects after safe, cash reported stolen from Havelock restaurant

Peterborough County OPP say the first incident occurred on Dec. 18, 2018 around 9:30 p.m. when suspects allegedly broke into the station just north of Buckhorn on County Road 36 and stole $300 in cash. Two suspects were captured on video surveillance, police say, and are described as being in their late teens to early 20s with slender builds. They were wearing hooded sweatshirts, balaclavas and gloves.

Suspects in a break-in at a waste transfer station on County Road 36 in Trent Lakes.

Suspects in a break-in at a waste transfer station on County Road 36 in Trent Lakes.

Peterborough County OPP

READ MORE: Safe stolen from Trent Lakes transfer station

Three additional break-ins occurred in April, according to police.

The first incident allegedly took place on April 15 at Crystal Lake Road station. At around 3 a.m., police say suspects broke into the station just north of Kinmount and allegedly stole scrap wire and an air compressor. Two suspects were captured on video surveillance. One is described as a man wearing beige work boots, gloves, a light-coloured jacket, a hooded sweater and a headlamp. The second suspect was wearing a hooded sweater, a black hat, a backpack and Ugg-style boots.

Suspects in an April 15 break-in at the Crystal Lake Road waste transfer station.

OPP

Police say the second incident happened on April 20 at the County Road 507 station. According to police, suspects broke into the station 20 kilometres north of Buckhorn at around 3:30 a.m. and allegedly stole gardening tools, a wheelbarrow and a portable pump. Two suspects were captured on video surveillance. One was wearing a light-coloured jacket, dark pants and a hooded sweater. The second suspect was wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, a hooded sweater and a backpack.

Suspects in a break-in on April 20 at a waste transfer station on County Road 507.

OPP

The third incident allegedly occurred on April 21, again at the Crystal Lake Road station. Around 3 a.m., police say suspects broke in and allegedly stole scrap metal and a lawnmower. Three suspects, all male, were captured on video surveillance. One was wearing a camouflage jacket, gloves, a hooded sweater, blue jeans and green rain boots.

Suspects in a break-in on April 20 at a waste transfer station on County Road 507.

OPP

Anyone with information on any of the cases is asked to call OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line at 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Break And Enter
Buckhorn
County Road 507
Crime
Crystal Lake Road
OPP
Peterborough County OPP
peterborough opp
Trent Lakes
Trent Lakes break-ins
Trent Lakes crime
waste transfer
waste transfer station

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.