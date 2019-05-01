OPP seeking suspects in Trent Lakes-area waste transfer station break-ins

OPP say they are investigating four break and enters that have taken place at waste transfer stations in the Municipality of Trent Lakes since December.

Peterborough County OPP say the first incident occurred on Dec. 18, 2018 around 9:30 p.m. when suspects allegedly broke into the station just north of Buckhorn on County Road 36 and stole $300 in cash. Two suspects were captured on video surveillance, police say, and are described as being in their late teens to early 20s with slender builds. They were wearing hooded sweatshirts, balaclavas and gloves.

Three additional break-ins occurred in April, according to police.

The first incident allegedly took place on April 15 at Crystal Lake Road station. At around 3 a.m., police say suspects broke into the station just north of Kinmount and allegedly stole scrap wire and an air compressor. Two suspects were captured on video surveillance. One is described as a man wearing beige work boots, gloves, a light-coloured jacket, a hooded sweater and a headlamp. The second suspect was wearing a hooded sweater, a black hat, a backpack and Ugg-style boots.

Police say the second incident happened on April 20 at the County Road 507 station. According to police, suspects broke into the station 20 kilometres north of Buckhorn at around 3:30 a.m. and allegedly stole gardening tools, a wheelbarrow and a portable pump. Two suspects were captured on video surveillance. One was wearing a light-coloured jacket, dark pants and a hooded sweater. The second suspect was wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, a hooded sweater and a backpack.

The third incident allegedly occurred on April 21, again at the Crystal Lake Road station. Around 3 a.m., police say suspects broke in and allegedly stole scrap metal and a lawnmower. Three suspects, all male, were captured on video surveillance. One was wearing a camouflage jacket, gloves, a hooded sweater, blue jeans and green rain boots.

Anyone with information on any of the cases is asked to call OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line at 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.