The Grey Cup is getting a new base

The Grey Cup has a new throne! The Canadian Football League’s championship trophy is getting a shiny new base for only the third time in its 110-year history.

There’s a simple explanation for the makeover: there isn’t enough room for any more teams on the current base that was added in 1987, the last time the trophy had to be expanded.

Canadian Football Hall of Fame executive director Mark DeNobile was tasked with the challenge of updating the Grey Cup, but not at the expense of compromising the authentic look of the coveted trophy.

The first public unveiling of the new look trophy will take place on Monday in the 2019 Grey Cup host city of Calgary – which also happens to be the home of the 2018 Grey Cup champions.

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie will be in the Foothills City as well on Monday for a tour of media sites and said he’s thrilled with the final product.

“This is our Holy Grail, a symbol of Canadian spirit and unity, as well as the trophy every Canadian Football League player wants to claim in victory,” said Ambrosie in a league news release.

“We wanted any change to its appearance to be absolutely minimal – as well as tasteful.”

